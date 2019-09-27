Eaton Vance Management Sells 99 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $67,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 724.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,365,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

