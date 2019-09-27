Eaton Vance Management Sells 76,435 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $109,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after acquiring an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

SWK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 10,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

