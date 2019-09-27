Eaton Vance Management Sells 108,586 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $76,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

