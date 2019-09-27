Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.99% of Paycom Software worth $131,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 597,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

