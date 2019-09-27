Eaton Vance Management Purchases 203,498 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $60,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,930. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.