Eaton Vance Management Has $98.06 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,398 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.55% of KeyCorp worth $98,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after acquiring an additional 241,553 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,692,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,844. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

