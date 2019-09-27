Eaton Vance Management Acquires 62,297 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $84,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. 52,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,657. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

