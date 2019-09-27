Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613,680 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eaton by 37.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 657,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,759,000 after buying an additional 610,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

ETN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 80,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

