easyJet’s (EZJ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,178.19 ($15.40).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.92) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 981.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.69. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,439 ($18.80).

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,721.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

