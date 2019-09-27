Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 652,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,309. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.