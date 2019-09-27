Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,125 shares of company stock worth $670,809 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 190,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 312,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.