DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for K&S (ETR:SDF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.97 ($20.90).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.35 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. K&S has a 52 week low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of €19.09 ($22.19). The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

