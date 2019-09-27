Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.92

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 3919092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41.

Dukemount Capital Company Profile (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

