Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DHF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.