Doyle Wealth Management Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

ESGV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.87. 10,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,171. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

