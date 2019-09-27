Doyle Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 101 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.77. 84 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.