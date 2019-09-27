Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Carnival by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Carnival by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Carnival by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 2,506,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

