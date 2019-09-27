Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,267. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

