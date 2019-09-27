Doyle Wealth Management Buys Shares of 169 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 402.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,373. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

