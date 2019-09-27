Doyle Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 264 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.64. 23,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

