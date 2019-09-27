Doyle Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after buying an additional 1,048,235 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,528,000 after buying an additional 480,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after buying an additional 323,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 1,207,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

