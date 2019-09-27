Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

