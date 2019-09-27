Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of DGICB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.20 and a beta of 0.38. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

