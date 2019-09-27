Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 974,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,186. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

