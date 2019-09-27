Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.64.

DG stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.37. 18,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,067. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

