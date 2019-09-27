DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 68.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

