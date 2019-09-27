DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 44,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

