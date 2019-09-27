DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 688,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

