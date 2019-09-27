DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 148.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

CNI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. 32,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.411 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

