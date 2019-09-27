Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €9.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.83 ($9.10).

Shares of DEZ opened at €5.10 ($5.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.79 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of $616.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.02.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

