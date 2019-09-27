Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 8,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,893. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.