DEEX (DEEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,248.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $420,676.00 and approximately $1,248.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006933 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 360.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

