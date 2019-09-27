Darrell & King LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 55,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,216. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,189 shares of company stock worth $7,610,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

