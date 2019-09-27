Darrell & King LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darrell & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $11,893,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.67. 88,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,385. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

