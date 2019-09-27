Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,728 shares of company stock worth $3,565,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

