Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

DQ stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

