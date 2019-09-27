DAO.Casino Market Cap Hits $5.47 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $463.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

