Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.91 ($92.91).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €80.38 ($93.47). 1,136,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is €79.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.