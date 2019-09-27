D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 175,808 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,808 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,632 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 2,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.