D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,246 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 39,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,547,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,955. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,361 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

