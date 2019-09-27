D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 233,400 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,815,000 after purchasing an additional 185,763 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 4,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.