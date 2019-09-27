D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

