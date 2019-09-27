D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Calix by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 855,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 775,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Calix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898 over the last three months. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

