D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183,756 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Haemonetics worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $227,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $609,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,888. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $125.00. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

