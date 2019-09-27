D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 28,039 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after buying an additional 1,021,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,988,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after buying an additional 901,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.63. 17,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,970. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.