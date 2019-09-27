D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,285 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.55% of Core-Mark worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,132. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

