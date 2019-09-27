Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,508. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.30. Cyren has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyren will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cyren by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cyren by 7.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

