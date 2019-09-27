Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,375 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.