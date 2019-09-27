Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,437. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,355,445.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,148,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,505,690. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.