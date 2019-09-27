Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 1,200,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.11. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

